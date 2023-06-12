Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $259.04 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $259.04 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.46 or 0.06713980 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,468,145 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,868,145 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

