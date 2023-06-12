Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

