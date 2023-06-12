Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $69,394.29 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.09518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.32717411 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $64,839.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

