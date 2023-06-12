B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $472.50.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

