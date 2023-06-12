BMO Capital Markets Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$23.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$18.90 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$18.25 and a twelve month high of C$25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.34.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

