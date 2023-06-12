BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$7.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.51.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

