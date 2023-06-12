BMO Capital Markets Lowers North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Stock Performance

TSE:NWC opened at C$34.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North West has a 1-year low of C$30.55 and a 1-year high of C$40.49.

North West Announces Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North West will post 2.7480127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

