Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.64. 27,420,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,486,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

