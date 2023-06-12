Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $190.61. 1,949,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,297. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

