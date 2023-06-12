Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.97. 5,929,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $425.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

