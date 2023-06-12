Brokerages Set Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) PT at $1.95

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $0.27 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.