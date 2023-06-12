BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE BRT opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $33,194.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,413,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,523,136.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,970 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $33,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,523,136.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,773,771.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

