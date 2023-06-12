Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

