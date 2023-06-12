Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

