Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$169.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

CNR opened at C$152.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$161.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

About Canadian National Railway

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.