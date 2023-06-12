Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 425,816 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $37.54. 307,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

