Capita (LON:CPI) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CPI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.60) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capita has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

Capita Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 33.18 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £557.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

