Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 552,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

