Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $54.91 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.
About Cargotec
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargotec (CYJBF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.