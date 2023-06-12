Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,455,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,973,178. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.