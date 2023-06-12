Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $220.29. 26,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,596. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

