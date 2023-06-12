Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

NYSE CTLT traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $42.80. 10,155,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

