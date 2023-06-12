CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $7.53 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,113.08 or 1.00055824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05370335 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,993,345.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

