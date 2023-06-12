CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $32.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

