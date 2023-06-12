Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 101,166 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $60.21. 14,175,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

