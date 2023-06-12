Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 67,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 265,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,065,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

