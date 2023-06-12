CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.1 %

CHSCO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.