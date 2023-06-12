Citigroup Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $106.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.

Shares of ORCL traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. 16,921,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $314.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

