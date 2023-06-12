Citigroup Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $106.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.
Oracle Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of ORCL traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. 16,921,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $314.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.