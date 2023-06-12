Citigroup Lowers Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alpha Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.