Citigroup Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $462.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $426.13.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $466.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day moving average is $360.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

