Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Clarkson Price Performance
OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.
Clarkson Company Profile
