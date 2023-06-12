Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PSF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.67. 48,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,048. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $307,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

