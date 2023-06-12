Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PSF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.67. 48,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,048. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
