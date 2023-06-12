Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $62.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.83%.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.