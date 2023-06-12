Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.16. 215,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 129,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

