Contrasting Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intchains Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 6 0 2.86

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $101.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 7.89 $51.50 million N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 7.32 $32.31 billion $6.47 16.55

This table compares Intchains Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Intchains Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

