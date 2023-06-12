Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,845,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,952,000 after buying an additional 478,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,495,000 after buying an additional 307,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.97. 1,403,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,190. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.31.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.