Credit Suisse Group Raises REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $12.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.92.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

