Critical Contrast: QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) vs. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Grand Canyon Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.51 $184.68 million $6.00 17.35

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for QuantaSing Group and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 20.29% 30.99% 23.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

