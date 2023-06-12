CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 192,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,263. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 147,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CVR Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

