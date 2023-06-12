Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$52.28 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.75. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$67.90.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

