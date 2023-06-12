DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.48

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $607,201.37 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00101941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00032446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021918 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 503.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,766 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

