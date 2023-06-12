DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $2,224,225.88 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $135.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

