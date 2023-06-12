DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $67.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,637. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.