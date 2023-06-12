Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$95.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$70.12 and a one year high of C$85.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$83.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

