Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 324.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.86. 529,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,182. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.