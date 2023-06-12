Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,690. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

