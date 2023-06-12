East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 309,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,566. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.