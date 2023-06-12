Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

EGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 317,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,478. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.