Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 587,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

