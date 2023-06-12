Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Enovis comprises about 2.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Enovis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Up 1.0 %

Enovis stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,342. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.02. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

Insider Activity

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,434 shares of company stock valued at $291,438. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

